Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.50. 1,292,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

