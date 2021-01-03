Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.44). The Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of DIS opened at $181.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.68. The company has a market capitalization of $328.02 billion, a PE ratio of -113.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $550,606,000 after buying an additional 339,072 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 447,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after acquiring an additional 235,563 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

