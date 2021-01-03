Brokerages Anticipate Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to report sales of $467.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $456.00 million to $480.22 million. Rexnord reported sales of $491.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

