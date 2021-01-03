Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $571.56 Million

Analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to announce sales of $571.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $566.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $574.80 million. Masonite International posted sales of $531.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of DOOR opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240,167 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 119,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.