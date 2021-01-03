Brokerages Anticipate Evolution Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:EPM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:EPM) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolution Petroleum.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPM opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

