Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report $188.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.73 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $189.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $690.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.43 million to $691.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $843.36 million, with estimates ranging from $843.22 million to $843.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.97 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVGI. Barrington Research increased their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

CVGI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,626. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $280.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 3.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,359,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 527,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.