Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $661.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce $661.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $653.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.04 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $833.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.76.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after buying an additional 1,133,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,229,000 after buying an additional 738,279 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,067,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $42.92 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

