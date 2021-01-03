BQT (BQTX) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BQT has a market cap of $775,168.79 and approximately $1,372.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00257741 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.18 or 0.01964970 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BQT is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

