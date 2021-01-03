BOScoin (BOS) Price Up 1.1% This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BOScoin has a total market cap of $716,132.52 and approximately $138.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

