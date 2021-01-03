BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One BOMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market cap of $549,716.38 and approximately $114,666.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,092.79 or 1.00969506 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017362 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010899 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 914,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,048 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

