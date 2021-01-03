Blur (BLUR) Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Blur has a total market capitalization of $85,480.72 and $4,665.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00112073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00156901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00483788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00260818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018101 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,682,400 coins and its circulating supply is 6,322,400 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.