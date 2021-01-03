Blur (BLUR) Market Cap Hits $85,480.72

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Blur has a market capitalization of $85,480.72 and approximately $4,665.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00112073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00156901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00483788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00260818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018101 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,682,400 coins and its circulating supply is 6,322,400 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

