BLOCKv (VEE) Market Cap Tops $5.29 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $28,574.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00258009 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01960712 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

