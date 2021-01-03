Blocktix (TIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $176,399.56

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 46.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Blocktix has traded 55% lower against the US dollar. Blocktix has a market cap of $176,399.56 and $37.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00262315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $688.97 or 0.02034716 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

TIX is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

