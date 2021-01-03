BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of BL stock opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.47. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth $3,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,114 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 64,357 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

