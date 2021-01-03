BitTube (TUBE) Price Up 42.6% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $44,188.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00440520 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

