BitcoinHD Achieves Market Cap of $9.99 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00004853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitMart. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $9.99 million and $10.68 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00169533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00507578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00261699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018968 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

BitcoinHD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

