Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $923,285.28 and approximately $9,057.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00180552 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00026444 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00036641 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.