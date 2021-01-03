Bitball Treasure One Day Trading Volume Tops $521,156.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 110.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for about $263.13 or 0.00785833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 91.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $118.41 million and approximately $521,156.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00124633 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00031150 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000144 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.