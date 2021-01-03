BitBall Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $1.34 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,504.31 or 1.00159771 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010713 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

