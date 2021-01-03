BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $0.80. BioCorRx shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 2,711 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

BioCorRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant.

