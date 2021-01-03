BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $0.80. BioCorRx shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 2,711 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Get BioCorRx alerts:

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.