Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Biglari (NYSE:BH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BH opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Biglari has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $253.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 15,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,193.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 53,729 shares of company stock worth $6,181,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biglari by 33.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biglari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Biglari during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Biglari in the second quarter worth $242,000.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

