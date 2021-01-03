BidaskClub Upgrades ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) to Strong-Buy

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:IBN opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in ICICI Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ICICI Bank by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,349,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 928,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 59.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,892,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,212,000 after buying an additional 18,159,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 106.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after buying an additional 1,154,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

