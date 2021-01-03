BidaskClub Upgrades Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) to “Strong-Buy”

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DJCO opened at $404.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.52 million, a P/E ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. Daily Journal has a one year low of $187.53 and a one year high of $405.00.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Daily Journal by 55.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Daily Journal by 670.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Daily Journal by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.