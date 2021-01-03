BidaskClub Lowers The Western Union (NYSE:WU) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.56.

NYSE WU opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after purchasing an additional 559,547 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in The Western Union by 1.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 19,924,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,760,000 after buying an additional 191,328 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Western Union by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,251,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,665 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

