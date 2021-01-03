BidaskClub Lowers Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.61. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.