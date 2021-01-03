BidaskClub Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $112.93.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $796,819.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,219.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 575,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,275,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 812,030 shares of company stock valued at $64,735,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,788,000 after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 318,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,457,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Natera by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,242,000 after buying an additional 263,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Natera by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after buying an additional 359,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

