BidaskClub Lowers Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Independent Bank stock opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independent Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Independent Bank by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

