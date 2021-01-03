BidaskClub Lowers Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $375.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

