BidaskClub Lowers Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.
NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $375.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
