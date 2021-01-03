BidaskClub Lowers Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.82.

ET opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

