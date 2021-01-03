BidaskClub Lowers Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
ARLP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Shares of ARLP stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $12.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.83.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.
