BidaskClub Lowers Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARLP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $12.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $355.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

