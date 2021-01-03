BidaskClub Downgrades Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.47.

PRTY opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $680.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $6,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988 in the last three months. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Party City Holdco by 89.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

