BidaskClub Downgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE LTHM opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Livent has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,264 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Livent by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,495,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 1,570,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,159,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,082,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth about $4,637,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.