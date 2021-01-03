BidaskClub Downgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Sell

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

KELYA has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Kelly Services by 115.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $256,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.