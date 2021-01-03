BidaskClub Downgrades Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,270.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,327,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after buying an additional 970,741 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $19,225,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $10,810,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 425,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,731 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

