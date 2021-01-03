BidaskClub Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BSM. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.57.

BSM stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 154.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 56,877 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 290,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

