Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCYC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,513. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,972,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

