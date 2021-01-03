Bezant Market Cap Tops $3.66 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $232,055.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bezant has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00039898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00270102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.78 or 0.02073994 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

