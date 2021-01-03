Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) vs. Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Head-To-Head Survey

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berkeley Lights and Avantor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 1 2 0 2.67 Avantor 0 2 15 0 2.88

Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus price target of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. Avantor has a consensus price target of $25.42, indicating a potential downside of 9.71%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Avantor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Avantor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Avantor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avantor $6.04 billion 2.70 $37.80 million $0.58 48.53

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A Avantor 2.21% 33.44% 5.14%

Summary

Avantor beats Berkeley Lights on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Avantor, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

