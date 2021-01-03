Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) Trading Up 3.6%

Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as €52.00 ($61.18) and last traded at €51.70 ($60.82). 44,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.90 ($58.71).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

