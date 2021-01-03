Beer Money (BEER) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $481,393.66 and approximately $9,272.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00274477 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $673.60 or 0.02069689 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

BEER is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

