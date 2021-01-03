Beacon (BECN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $6,837.28 and $42.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00276139 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

