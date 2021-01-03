Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on BMWYY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

BMWYY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,358. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

