Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMW. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.43 ($82.86).

BMW opened at €72.23 ($84.98) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

