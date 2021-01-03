Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $7.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

