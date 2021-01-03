BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.38 ($73.38).

BAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of BAS traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €64.72 ($76.14). 1,144,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €68.49 ($80.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €61.48 and its 200 day moving average is €53.89.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

