BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.84

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.94. BankFinancial shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 32,536 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BankFinancial during the third quarter worth $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BankFinancial during the first quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 460.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BankFinancial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

