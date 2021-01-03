Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.04

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.04 and traded as high as $15.88. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 91,844 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on BLX. BidaskClub cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $627.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,889 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,494 shares during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A makes up approximately 4.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

