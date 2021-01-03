Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCSF. ValuEngine upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

BCSF stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $783.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.21 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 4,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,337.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 18,204 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

