BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Receives GBX 612.38 Average PT from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 612.38 ($8.00).

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Nick Anderson bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £42,133 ($55,047.03). Also, insider Stephen Pearce bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Insiders have bought 19,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,058,350 over the last three months.

BA traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 488.80 ($6.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 493.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 499.73. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The stock has a market cap of £15.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67.

About BAE Systems plc (BA.L)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

